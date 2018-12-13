Hartal on ‘Odiyan’ release date: Mohanlal Fans’ in a group show aggression on BJP FB page

As it is early announced that Superstar Mohanlal’s most hyped film ‘Odiyan’ will release tomorrow.The film which is early decided to release on October 11 but was postponed as a rearrangement that the various film associations request, to avoid a clash of fils, due to the massive flood that hit Kerala. The film which is supposed to be the biggest ever release in now facing an unanticipated problem – BJP’s Hartal’- The Film charted to release over 500 screens with a record advance reservation is in crisis. This hindrance from BJP to the film, which the Mollywood and trade analyst thought to break all records has made ignited the angry of Mohanlal fans. As a result, the whole of Mohanlal fans as a group started attacking the Official Facebook page of BJP Kerala state committee. The fans are using most abusive comments on each and every post on the Facebook page. Most of the fans have warned that if the BJP did anything to block the show of the film then they will not vote even for BJP.

