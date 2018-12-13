Latest NewsIndia

India signs bilateral annual Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia

Dec 13, 2018, 08:20 pm IST
India signed the Bilateral Annual Haj 2019 Agreement with Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage next year at Jeddah on Thursday.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten signed the agreement.

At the event, Naqvi said the Saudi government has always played an active and effective role to ensure safety and better facilities to Indian Haj pilgrims, which strengthened bilateral relations.

India-Saudi Arabia relations have achieved newer heights under the leadership and guidance of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Both the countries share strong cultural, historical, economic and political relations, the Union minister said, and thanked King Salman for his guidance and active support to making Haj, 2018, successful.

He said the Indian government, in coordination with its Saudi counterpart, the Indian consulate in Jeddah and that countries various agencies concerned are working to ensure safety and better facilities for next year’s Haj pilgrims.

Naqvi said a large number of Muslim women are likely to go to Haj without ‘Mehram’ (male companion) next year.

More than 2,100 women had applied to go for Haj without ‘Mehram’ this year.

