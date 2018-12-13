Man Sets himself to fire in front of BJP’s Satyagraha Stage

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP is holding its Satyagraha in front of Secretariate at Thiruvananthapuram raising a few demands. While there has been a lot of media attention for the fast, the whole stage was in the news for a totally different reason yesterday.

A middle aged man set himself to fire and ran into the stage where BJP is holding its Satygraha Protest. This happened around 2 am.

It was Venugopal, a resident of Muttada who attempted suicide. He was soon taken to Medical college hospital by the people on the stage. Hospital authorities said that 70 percentage of his body has been affected.