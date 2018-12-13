Ramesh Chennithala Upset about him being made the Guardian of Woman Wall

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Although it is stated that the human chain of women would be formed to protect the Renaissance values in Kerala, people know that the wall has everything to do with the current issue of Sabarimala. The idea of Women Wall was criticised widely and to make matters worse, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was made the Guardian of the wall without his permission.

It was in a meeting conducted under the leadership of Finance Minister Thomas Isacc that it was decided that Ramesh Chennithala would indeed be the Guardian of the wall in the Alappuzha district through which the chain passes. Understandably, Ramesh is upset with the decision and he said that it was wrong from the part of the Government to do this. He conveyed his protest to the district collector.

Ramesh said it was a political gimmick and a violation of common manners to make him the guardian without even discussing it with him.

“I had already expressed my objection towards the idea of this human shield. This is a dangerous move which would create a rift in the society. I had already sent a letter to C.M regardging this, yet I was made the guardian and this is against the political morality. The move should be withdrawn soon” he said.