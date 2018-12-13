Sabarimala: Devotees Should not be Stopped at SaramKuthi, says High Court

Kochi: High court has said that the devotees who ascend Sabarimala after the closure of shrine at Sabarimala, should not be stopped at stopped at Saramkuthi. The court also instructed that the barricades must be rearranged in such a way that the devotees can reach Vavar Nada, Maha Kanikka, Thazhe Thirumuttam.

Devaswom Division Bench made these instructions on the basis of the three-member committee’s report. “DGP should give instructions to give relief in the restrictions imposed n Sabarimala as situations become normal”. The court said if the Law and order situation worsens, restrictions can be imposed again.