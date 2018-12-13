SFI Workers Beats Policemen on Public Road

Thiruvananthapuram: SFI workers has reportedly beaten police officers who were on traffic duty. The bike in which the SFI members were travelling had jumped a traffic signal and the officers stopped them. It was for this act that policemen from S.A.P camp, Vinayachandran and Sarath got cruelly beaten by SFI members.

The incident occurred at Palayam near War memorial around 6 pm. About 20 of the SFI members pummelled the officers who were in their uniform in broad daylight at the public road. They were soon taken to General Hospital. The transportation in the area was affected for half an hour.

The bike had allegedly broken the rules by taking a U-turn at a place where it was not meant to be. The officer Amal Krishna stopped the bike and this caused the provocation. The bike rider got into a heated argument with the officer and soon officers nearby, Vinayachandran and Sarath got involved. The bike rider summoned his friends and the issue escalated.

About 20 SFI members soon rushed in and started beating the officer. Amal Krishna ran away from the grab of students and called the control room. By the time the Police arrived, the officers had taken a severe beating and were in a position where they couldn’t even get up.

Police although reached late, managed to catch all students. While they were taken to the station, more SFI leaders rushed to the spot and started threatening the officers to release the SFI workers. More leaders and workers came and Police withdrew. The officers who were beaten were taken to Hospital in another vehicle.

SFI District president Shijith said that the organisation has nothing to do with the attack. He said some of the students from University college were involved in the issue and they are not members of SFI.

Deputy Police Commissioner R Adithya said that the CCTV visuals at the spot will be checked and that an investigation is already initiated.