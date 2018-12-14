“Anyone Who Shouts Slogans in Support of C.M Will  Made a Renaissance Leader”: Ramesh Chennithala Takes a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has said that any communal person who shouts slogans in support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be made a Renaissance leader. He said even if K.P Sasikala who creates a communal divide among people vociferates slogans in support of Pinarayi Vijayan, she too will find herself in the list of Renaissance leaders.

Ramesh was speaking at the occasion of UDF District committee giving a welcome to the MLAs who observed Satyagraha at Assembly.

Ramesh added that Women wall is a communal wall and that People will break it.