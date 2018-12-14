“Cannot Give Time, Verdict Should be Implemented on Monday Itself”: High Court

Kochi: The High court of Keala has said that it cannot allow any more time to the Government to implement the verdict to dismiss the KSRTC M panel employees. The court said that the decision should be implemented on Monday itself.

The court also sent a warning to KSRTC that if the verdict is not implemented, it will have to interfere. The high court also had some strong words of criticism for KSRTC M.D Tomin Thachankery for holding the press meet.

The instruction was to avoid all the M Panel employees with a service experience of fewer than ten years. About 4000 employees would lose their job at this decision. The order also says that those who worked for more than 120 days in an year and those who worked for over ten years can be allowed to continue.

The verdict was made by Division bench including Justice V Chidambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharody had made the verdict on December 6. It was the aspirants in the PSC list who got the advice memo and yet not appointed who approached the court. KSRTC then approached the court seeking time, pointing out that there are some lapses in the judgement.