Five dead, 72 hospitalised after eating Temple prasadam

Dec 14, 2018, 08:11 pm IST
At least five people died and 72 other were rushed to hospital after consuming ‘prasad’ in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar on Friday. At least 12 people are in critical condition, said Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said there is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. The principal secretary and the commissioner has instructed DHOs Mandya and Mysore to provide help to the Chamrajnagar health administration.

“The concerned programme officer is monitoring calls at 108 call centre and coordinating services of ambulances. The commissioner has instructed ADC Mysore to provide services of private ALP ambulances. Two senior officers are on the way from state headquarters to coordinate and supervise the activities,” the chief minister said.

 

