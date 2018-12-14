Harthal: D.G.P Gives these Strict Instructions against anyone who resort to violence

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Lokanath Behera has given instructions to all district police heads to take any steps to ensure that common man have a peaceful day on Friday, as BJP has called for yet another Harthal. He said that steps will be taken against anyone who is involved in violence or anyone who is even trying to stop the freedom of movement on the Harthal day. If someone tries to resort to violence or even forces a shop shut, a case must be registered soon against them.

“All violence against people and assets should be stopped. Government offices, KSEB, other offices should get proper security. KSRTC, Private buses etc must be able to run smoothly. There must be police patrolling in places which needs special attention.

All political party’s offices should get adequate protection. Special care must be taken to see that Sabarimala pilgrims have no trouble.” He said that the instructions of the high court to not make Harthals in to ‘compulsive Harthal’must be followed. Zonal ADGP’s and Range IG’s have been asked to observe the situation and take necessary steps.