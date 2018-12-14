India Today Group launches India’s first HD news channel

India’s No. 1 TV news channel with over 250 million viewers, Aaj Tak has launched India’s first Hindi HD news channel-Aaj Tak HD.

Reinforcing its 18 year legacy of being a pioneer, Aaj Tak marks another milestone by ushering in the future through the HD avatar. Aaj Tak HD will be powered by rich exclusives, superior picture and audio quality, lesser ad breaks, making it the preferred news destination.

Mr Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor in Chief, India Today Group, speaking on the launch said, “Time and information are the real currencies of this digital age. We have created Aaj Tak HD to give the viewer the best value on both these counts. Aaj Tak HD has been designed in a way that there will be smaller ad breaks and much more news content than you will find anywhere else. Let me assure you that Aaj Tak HD is not just about High Definition audio-video. This is about High Definition content and more of it. As a market leader with Aaj Tak, we have always been Sabse Tez, and now with Aaj Tak HD we won’t be just Sabse Tez but also Sabse Zyada.”

The media group plans to launch the new channel with special features on Business, Bollywood and International News. The buzz on the launch will be multiplied with the much awaited campaign “Sabse Tez, Sabse Zyada” across multiple platforms – Outdoor, TV and Digital.