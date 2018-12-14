Rehana Fathima Gets Bail With these Conditions

Kochi: Rehana Fathima who was behind the bars has finally got bail now. Court has also set a few conditions while allowing the bail. As per the conditions, Rehana cannot make statements that create religious disharmony and cannot enter the limits of Pamba police station for three months etc. Earlier Rehana’s bail application was rejected by Pathanamthitta Principal Sessions Court.
