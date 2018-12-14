Sachin Pilot: India’s oldest party’s young face

Sachin Pilot the new Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is the young face of the oldest party of India. Sachin Pilot was born on September 7, 1977, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Rajesh Pilot, a Congress (I) leader, was a Union minister of India. His mother is Rama Pilot. He got married to Saraa Abdullah, the daughter of Farooq Abdullah, in 2004. He has two sons, Aaran and Vehan.

He is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, where he pursued a Bachelors degree (Hons) in English Literature. After graduating, he worked at the Delhi Bureau of the BBC, and subsequently went on to work for the General Motors Corporation. Sachin completed his MBA Degree at the Wharton Business School.

At 26 years of age, he was the youngest MP when he first got elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from the Dausa Parliamentary Constituency of Rajasthan in the year 2004. He has served as a Member of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and also Budget Estimates Committee of Parliament. In 2009, he was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Ajmer Parliamentary Constituency of Rajasthan and he became Minister of State in the Ministry of Communication & Information Technology and in 2012 he became Minister of State of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. During this time, he was the youngest minister in the cabinet. Presently he is serving as President, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.



In recognition of his professional accomplishments and commitment to society, Pilot was selected as one of the Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2008. Sachin Pilot is fond of flying and received his private pilot’s license from NY, the USA in 1995. He is a keen sportsman and has represented Delhi State in a number of National Shooting Championships. He has also been commissioned as Lieutenant in the Territorial Army.