Sara Joseph Happy at the Release of Rehana Fathima, Invites her for this. Check out her Fb Post

Rehana Fathima who was behind the bars for spreading communal hatred among people with her provocative actions has finally got bail today. The court has set a few conditions while allowing the bail and writer Sara Joseph is extremely elated that Rehana is released. Sara has, in fact, expressed her desire to be a part of the women-wall along with Rehana Fathima. Here is a translation of Sara’s Facebook post followed by the post itself.

“I am relieved at the decision of the court allowing the release of Rehana Fathima from jail. I wish to take part in the women-wall along with Rehana Fathima. I request all women with pride in Kerala to set aside their differences and come together against the anti-constitutional, anti-women and anti-democratic conspiracy of Sangh Parivar forces. I also wish the women shield to have women raising placards with the introduction of the constitution written on it.