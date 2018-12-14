KeralaLatest News

Sara Joseph Happy at the Release of Rehana Fathima, Invites her for this. Check out her Fb Post

Dec 14, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
Rehana Fathima who was behind the bars for spreading communal hatred among people with her provocative actions has finally got bail today. The court has set a few conditions while allowing the bail and writer Sara Joseph is extremely elated that Rehana is released. Sara has, in fact, expressed her desire to be a part of the women-wall along with Rehana Fathima. Here is a translation of Sara’s Facebook post followed by the post itself.

“I am relieved at the decision of the court allowing the release of Rehana Fathima from jail. I wish to take part in the women-wall along with Rehana Fathima. I request all women with pride in Kerala to set aside their differences and come together against the anti-constitutional, anti-women and anti-democratic conspiracy of Sangh Parivar forces. I also wish the women shield to have women raising placards with the introduction of the constitution written on it.

