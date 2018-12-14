This is How BJP is Planning to Get Back at CPI(M) For their ‘Revengeful’ Action Against K Surendran

BJP Leader K Surendran was initially arrested on November 17 from Nilakkal, base camp, while on way to the Sabarimala Temple after he attempted to defy prohibitory orders and refused to go back despite a request from the police. The state government kept slapping one charge after the another on Surendran and made his release very difficult. He had to spend almost 21 days in the jail before he was released and it seems now BJP is gearing up to take revenge on the Government for keeping Surendran behind the bars for too long.

It is reported by Mathrubhumi daily that the details of cases involving CPM leaders are being collected. The report says the District Committee of BJP have been asked to collect details of cases in which CPI(M) leaders are involved. It seems they have already got information that some of the left leaders have filed an affidavit to the election commission keeping aside the details of the criminal cases they are involved in. BJP will approach Election Commission using this.

The details are being collected under the leadership of minority morcha national secretary K.V Sabu.