Avoid these major mistakes when applying for a UAE Visa

Applying for a visit or work visa is a hassle-free process that requires you to fill an application form and provide the necessary documents – scanned copies of your passport, invitation letter from a host in UAE, return tickets (for tourist visa), among others. Please check with your travel agency or company PRO for more details.

While it is a seamless process, there are times when the visa may be rejected.

These are the most common reasons:

1. If you held a residence visa previously and left the country without cancelling the UAE visa. To get an approval, the PRO will have to go to the immigration department and clear your previous residency visa.

2. Hand written passports will automatically get rejected by the UAE Immigration.

3. Visa applicants with previous criminal offence, fraud or misconduct committed in the UAE.

4. Previously applied for tourist visa but did not enter the country. In order to get an approval, PRO of the travel agency or sponsor must go to the immigration to clear the previous UAE visa.

5. Applicants who applied for employment visa via a company (prospective employer) but did not enter the country. To get an approval, the PRO of a travel agency or sponsor must go to the UAE immigration and clear the previous employment visa.

6. Visa application with typo errors of name, passport number, and profession code will see a delay in getting approval, or result in rejection of the passport.

7. When photo of the passport copies are not clear or blurred when applied in the online UAE immigration system, the approval might get delayed or rejected.

NOTE:

Visa rules are subject to changes. Follow UAE embassy in your country or the relevant authority in the UAE.