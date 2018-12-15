Latest NewsIndia

GoAir announces special sale scheme, Flight tickets from Rs 999

Dec 15, 2018, 11:23 am IST
GoAir has announced  special promotional sale scheme, offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, stated the airline in a tweet on its official handle- @goairlinesindia.

The booking period of GoAir’s offer on select flight tickets end on December 16, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel till January 4, 2019. In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering direct flights to Phuket, Thailand and Male (Maldives) from Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 13,899.

GoAir’s offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country’s civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months. According to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation, domestic airlines carried 1,146.4 lakh passengers in the first ten months of calendar year 2018, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of over 20 per cent.

