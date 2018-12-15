NEWS

J&K : Six civilians killed in clashes after the encounter

Dec 15, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
A soldier and six civilians were killed in an encounter which broke out this morning between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Three terrorists, who were hiding in an orchard, were shot dead in the encounter.

The six civilians were killed in firing by security forces during clashes that followed the encounter.Two of them have been identified as Abid Hussain and Amir Ahmad. Eyewitnesses say they had bullet injuries in their head and chest. Several others young people were injured in the pellet shotgun firing and clashes.

A pre-dawn operation was jointly launched by the army, the police and the CRPF after they received specific information about the presence of three local terrorists in an orchard, police sources said.

Internet services have been suspended in Pulwama following the clashes in Sirnoo village and a spontaneous shut down in the district.

