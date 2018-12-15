CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesInternationalEntertainment

Oscar nominee Sandra Locke no more

Dec 15, 2018, 01:57 am IST
Less than a minute
Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (127810a) SONDRA LOCKE SONDRA LOCKE - 1986

Actress and director Sondra Locke, who received a supporting actress Oscar nomination in her first movie role for “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” died. She died on November 3 at 74, but the news has emerged now. She died due to breast and bone cancer.

Locke was born in 1944 as Sandra Louise Smith and raised in Shelbyville, Tenn. She changed her named to Sondra in her early 20s and won a nationwide talent search in 1967 for the part of teenager Mick Kelly in the movie adaptation of Carson McCullers’ novel “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” Locke starred opposite Alan Arkin, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar. She also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer.

Locke underwent a double mastectomy in 1990. Her autobiography “The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly – A Hollywood Journey,” was published in 1997. Locke starred recently with Keith Carradine in Alan Rudolph’s drama “Ray Meets Helen.” She is survived by her husband Gordon Anderson.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 7, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Amid Slamming Congress In His Speech, PM Modi Stops Talking At Rally

paralyzed person
Apr 27, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Paralyzed woman becomes author, writes with her eyes

allu arjun
Nov 6, 2018, 02:17 pm IST

Kerala Government invited Allu Arjun as a Guest of Honor to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Dec 30, 2017, 02:19 pm IST

Good news to Android users in India!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close