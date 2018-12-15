Perth Test: Kohli and Rahane Leads India’s Fightback

India has never gone 2-0 up in a test series played in Australia and there is a golden opportunity for them to do it now. But then its hopes of achieving that was rattled early as India’s first innings reply to Australia 320 was quite shaky in the beginning. India had lost its openers in quick succession and Cheteshwar Pujara’s patient stay at the crease did not bring a lot of runs.

India was 2 for 8 runs and 3 for 82, but then Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane came together for an unbeaten 90 runs partnership stretching India’s score to 172 runs for three wickets.

At stumps on day 2, India with 7 wickets in hand is trailing behind by 154 runs. Mitchell Starc picked 2 wickets for

Australia.