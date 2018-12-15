Rajnikanth in Trouble For the way his Servant Watched 2.0 in Theatres

Rajnikanth has run into trouble for a reason you wouldn’t normally expect the superstar to be a part of. Rajni is considered as an epitome of humility and forhis consideration to people regardless of their status. But the way Rajni’s family watched 2.0 in theatres is raising a few eyebrows now.

The superstar and his family was watching 2.0 in theatres, but his servant watched the entire film by standing, despite the fact that there were empty seats available. Criticisms have been raised that this is a case of human rights violation. Questions are being asked in social media that if this is how he treats people, what would be the plight of people when he becomes Chief minister.

Rajni Kanth has so far not responded to the criticisms raised against him.