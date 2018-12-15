Transgenders Gears up to Go Sabarimala Tomorrow?

It is reported that 7 transgenders are all geared up to go Sabarimala tomorrow. As per a report in Asianet news, they have already approached the Pathanamthitta district collector and police authorities. The seven transgenders are from Ernakulam and they have already given a request to the social justice department. Along with them, four transgenders from Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam districts have also approached government seeking permission to go Sabarimala. They said that they have observed all rules and customs which are a part of Sabarimala visit.
