Here is How Allu Arjun is going to Help the Flood hit Kerala

Dec 16, 2018, 07:32 am IST
Allu Arjun is loved in Kerala as much as he is in his hometown. He is fondly called as Mallu Arjun in Kerala and the actor had extended a helping hand of Rs 25 lakhs to the flood-affected Kerala. Now, once again, Allu Arjun has proved that he stands with Kerala adopting 10 Anganwadis from Alappuzha district. He will be responsible for the restoration of these Anganwadis which have been badly affected by floods. His adoption comes through ‘Iam from Aleppey’.

Allu Arjun was recently in Kerala to attend the 66th Nehru Trophy Boat race.

