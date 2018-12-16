Lucifer: “it’s a foolish investment of time’, says Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is making his directorial debut with Lucifer, says directing superstar Mohanlal in the project has been his career’s biggest highlight. Prithviraj in his social media page informed that Mohanlal has completed shooting for the project.

In Lucifer, Mohanlal plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally. “Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well-wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

He said he learned more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it. Prithviraj also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him. “Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever film I direct even if I’ll never direct again.”

After announcing the project more than a year ago, the project finally went on floors earlier this year. Billed as a political thriller, it was majorly shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Lucifer boasts of an all-star cast including Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and, Manju Warrier among others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and is written Murali Gopy. The film is expected to open in cinemas in March 2019.