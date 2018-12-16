Modi govt attacking culture, institutions of Tamil Nadu and India , says Rahul Gandhi

The inauguration of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statue at DMK headquarters turned into a grand show of unity by the Opposition before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Praising Karunanidhi for defending institutions of this country, Gandhi accused the BJP government of attacking the voice, culture and institutions of Tamil Nadu and India. The Congress president further promised that his party won’t allow the destruction of India or any institutions of the country, be it the Supreme Court, the RBI or the Election Commission.

UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi and DMK President @mkstalin launch a book at a public meeting to mark the unveiling the Statue of Late Shri M. Karunanidhi. pic.twitter.com/r9QKsGdqYG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2018

He also urged the opposition to come together to defeat the BJP in the next general elections which are scheduled to held in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also slammed the saffron party for destroying federalism and misusing CBI.

“It’s a premier institution for corruption control, now it’s meddled in corruption itself. They removed CBI Director,” Naidu further added.

Sharpening his attack on the PM, Naidu said the BJP is using ED and IT department to victimise politicians.

“Yesterday you saw Rafale case in Supreme Court. Even for SC, this government has filed the wrong affidavit. Governors are misusing powers in Goa, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states,” he further stated.