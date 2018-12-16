Mohanlal’s Odiyan breaking reords at Boxoffice ; See the amazing collection report

Mohanlal’s Odiyan was released in a record number of cinema halls for a Malayalam movie. Having good advance booking, the movie opened an overwhelming response in the theatres around the world. The film witnessed 100 percent of occupancy in many centres on the first day.

But the VA Shrikumar Menon-directed fantasy thriller received mixed verdicts from film goers and critics. The trade experts predicted that the word of mouth would take a toll on its collection at the box office on its second day. However, Odiyan managed to woo more number of viewers on Saturday and kept the cash registers ringing at the cash counters.

The makers are yet to reveal its numbers. If we are to go by early estimates, Odiyan has collected over Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday. Its two day total collection has reached Rs 36.27 crore gross in the global market. The movie is expected to reach Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday.

According to reports, Odiyan collected Rs 7.25 crore gross in Kerala, Rs 90 lakh gross in Karnataka, Rs 85 lakh gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 51 lakh gross in Tamil Nadu, Rs 25 lakh gross in other parts of India on the first day. Its all-India total stood at Rs 9.76 gross (from 3 languages).

Some trade experts tweeted that Odiyan collected over Rs 8.50 crore gross at the overseas box office on its opening day and its first day gross total is Rs 18.3 crore gross. But the makers claimed that the movie raked in Rs 16.51 crore gross in the international markets, taking its day 1 total to Rs 26.27 crore gross.