KeralaLatest NewsIndia

Musician T.M Krishna Opens up about his View on Sabarimala Issue

Dec 16, 2018, 06:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Famous Carnatic Musician T.M Krishna has opened up his stand about the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. He said in matters of belief, differences in gender should not come as an issue. He added that Kerala is a great model in upholding the Constitution and fundamental rights and that he stands with Kerala in this fight.

“The Constitution is the most holy book in the country. Both men and women gets the same feeling when they pray. Religion is not a hindrance there. Kerala is one of those places where i feel most secure,” he added.

Earlier some extreme right wing outfits had threatened his shows saying that a hindu singer is singing for other religion. Following this, Delhi Government had arranged a stage for him.

Tags

Related Articles

lover dies
Mar 26, 2018, 06:33 am IST

SHOCKING! Boyfriend’s death makes 19 year-old-do this

Dec 31, 2017, 01:21 pm IST

Delhi airport shutdown for 2 hours, 90 flights delayed

Nov 7, 2018, 09:42 am IST

UAE Residents can Enjoy a Three-day weekend for Milad Al Nabi

P. Chidambaram
Jul 22, 2018, 02:52 pm IST

GST is still “unreformed”: P. Chidambaram mocks Center’s latest decision

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close