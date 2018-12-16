Musician T.M Krishna Opens up about his View on Sabarimala Issue

Thiruvananthapuram: Famous Carnatic Musician T.M Krishna has opened up his stand about the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. He said in matters of belief, differences in gender should not come as an issue. He added that Kerala is a great model in upholding the Constitution and fundamental rights and that he stands with Kerala in this fight.

“The Constitution is the most holy book in the country. Both men and women gets the same feeling when they pray. Religion is not a hindrance there. Kerala is one of those places where i feel most secure,” he added.

Earlier some extreme right wing outfits had threatened his shows saying that a hindu singer is singing for other religion. Following this, Delhi Government had arranged a stage for him.