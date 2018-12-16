Opposition meet in Chennai : Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday became the first constituent of the Opposition coalition to propose the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate in the 2019 general elections. DMK president M K Stalin proposed Gandhi’s name at a public meeting held here, after unveiling a statue of the former chief minister and DMK founder M Karunanidhi. Opposition leaders N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPM were also present at the event.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi & Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/RH3LnTlaOI — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

“In 1980, my father M Karunanidhi invited Indira Gandhi to give a stable government and my father urged Sonia Gandhi to take over the leadership of the country in 2004. And in 2018, as the son of my father Karunanidhi, I propose the name of Rahul Gandhi for prime ministership,” Stalin said at the public meeting.