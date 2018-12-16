Latest NewsPolitics

Opposition meet in Chennai : Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

Dec 16, 2018, 08:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday became the first constituent of the Opposition coalition to propose the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate in the 2019 general elections. DMK president M K Stalin proposed Gandhi’s name at a public meeting held here, after unveiling a statue of the former chief minister and DMK founder M Karunanidhi. Opposition leaders N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPM were also present at the event.

“In 1980, my father M Karunanidhi invited Indira Gandhi to give a stable government and my father urged Sonia Gandhi to take over the leadership of the country in 2004. And in 2018, as the son of my father Karunanidhi, I propose the name of Rahul Gandhi for prime ministership,” Stalin said at the public meeting.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 27, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Man Goes Missing on his Way to Sabarimala

Jan 9, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

Top famous songs choreographed by Farah Khan

Indian-Army
Mar 1, 2018, 06:04 am IST

Govt to sign very big defence deal to boost defence power

airport police
Feb 27, 2018, 09:18 am IST

Dubai airport’s new cop to report for duty; trouble for criminals

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close