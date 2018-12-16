“Police Behaved Rude with us,” Says Transgenders who Attempted to Visit Sabarimala

The four transgenders who attempted to visit Sabarimala had gone back without any success and now they have opened up about the rude behaviour they had to face from Police.

“DYSP behaved very rudely with us. Forced us to put on the guise of men. Even though we agreed, we were not given the security,” said the transgenders Ranju, Ananya, Avanthika and Tripthi Shetty.

It was reported that Police had said going to Sabarimala in women’s guise is bound to create problems and had reportedly sent them back. But now the team of four transgenders are saying that they were indeed ready for that proposal, but Police did not let them proceed.