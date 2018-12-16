Presence of this Bacteria in Pamba River is Rising, Pilgrims Should Read

Kottayam: The presence of Coliform bacteria in the Pamba river is fast rising. According to a test done on December 11, the presence of Coliform bacteria in these places stands like this:

Kochu Pamba: 440

Kakkiyar: 1400

Triveni: 2200

Aarattukadav: 5200

Pamba: 7200

As per an examination conducted on November 18, the count in the above-mentioned places was like this:

Kochu Pamba: 58

Kakkiyar: 71

Triveni: 100

Aarattukadav: 36

Pamba: 93

Pollution control board said that even though the count of bacteria has gone beyond the normal limits, they will not stop the pilgrims from taking bath in the river. Board thinks the count of Coliform bacteria will not cause any health hazards, but drinking this water could prove dangerous.