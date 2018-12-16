CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Sabarinath MLA Criticises Odiyan For this Reason. Its not what you think

Dec 16, 2018, 08:26 am IST
Mohanlal’s Odiyan was hyped like no other film has been in Mollywood and the film has largely failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. The film, however, has set new records for the first-day collection in Mollywood. Congress MLA Sabarinathan has now found an interesting fault with Odiyan. He said:

“Odiyan is a film that promotes caste-religion differences. While films that give a message against caste discriminations come in other industries like Tollywood, We have crores being spent on a Malayalam film to make a movie like this” he said.

The makers of the film have not responded to Sabarinath’s criticism.

