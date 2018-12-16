Transgenders Return Without Visiting Sabarimala Temple. This is the Reason…

Kottayam: As reported earlier, transgenders had arrived here to visit Sabarimala. But then Police had stopped the team of four transgenders at Erumeli and asked them to change their guise of women and go ahead and make the temple visit. The four transgenders- Ranju, Ananya, Avanthika and Trupti Shetty did not agree to this suggestion. Police said going to Sabarimala in women’s guise is bound to create problems. But they responded that they are not ready to change their looks. Therefore Police send them back to Kottayam.

Earlier, the transgenders had already approached the Pathanamthitta district collector and police authorities seeking permission and protection for their visit.