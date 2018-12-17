All you need to know about Catriona Elisa Gray – Miss Universe 2018

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray is a Filipina-Australian television host, singer, model, stage actress and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. She is the fourth Filipina to win the pageant.

Previously, Gray has crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 and Miss World Philippines 2016

The winner, who pipped 93 other contestants to win the title, has a love for the arts and holds a Master Certificate in Music Theory. She is an adventure junkie and is passionate about her love for Filipino dishes including adobo, balut and the sweetest mangoes in the world.

As for her philanthropic side, she is an HIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH and volunteers as a Teacher’s Assistant to the students of Young Focus NGO, according to the official Miss Universe website.