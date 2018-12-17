Latest Newscelebrities

Cute video of Nayanthara playing with a kid going viral: VIDEO

Dec 17, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Less than a minute
Nayanthara-with-kid

Earlier, the pictures of Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan with an adorable kid went viral on social media. But now the video of Nayanthara playing with that kid and together posing for the picture will just make your day, and also became viral over the internet. Both the actors along with the team are having great fun on the sets while working for their movie.

Watch the video below;

