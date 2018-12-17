Cute video of Nayanthara playing with a kid going viral: VIDEO

Earlier, the pictures of Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan with an adorable kid went viral on social media. But now the video of Nayanthara playing with that kid and together posing for the picture will just make your day, and also became viral over the internet. Both the actors along with the team are having great fun on the sets while working for their movie.
Watch the video below;
@VigneshShivN Sir Iam kindly requesting u to share this video ??? Nayan and the kid are so cute??? from #SK13 #cutnessoverloaded #Nayanthara #LadySuperStar @sridevisreedhar @nayantharaTeam @monnenair @nayantharafb @RockzSuganya pic.twitter.com/ng7Ywo5Va0
— Nayantharaaa (@NayantharaKK) December 14, 2018
Post Your Comments