Latest Newscelebrities

Is Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Bhaaghi 3?

Dec 17, 2018, 02:13 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sara-Ali-Khan-in-Bhaagi-3

The recent report says, Sara Ali Khan has been approached for the movie Bhaaghi 3, but it is not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the project or not. Baaghi 3 will also star Tiger as the male lead. Earlier it was suggested that Baaghi 2 beauty Disha Patani will grace the third part as well but looks like the makers are changing their minds.

Currently, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film Simmba which will hit the theatres on December 28. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba features Ranveer Singh in the title role and Sonu Sood as antagonist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know it’s December when Santa Claus comes twice ??? #1dayforSimmbaTrailer #5daysforkedarnath ????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 10, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Won’t join China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative : India

Jan 20, 2018, 06:03 pm IST

To ‘avoid bloodstains’ in police van;Uttar Pradesh cops refuse to help dying teens in Saharanpur

Nov 5, 2018, 02:24 pm IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Multi-Storied Commercial Building

woman who drinks sperm
Mar 31, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Woman reveals drinking sperm in the morning is her beauty secret

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close