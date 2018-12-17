Is Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Bhaaghi 3?

The recent report says, Sara Ali Khan has been approached for the movie Bhaaghi 3, but it is not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the project or not. Baaghi 3 will also star Tiger as the male lead. Earlier it was suggested that Baaghi 2 beauty Disha Patani will grace the third part as well but looks like the makers are changing their minds.

Currently, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film Simmba which will hit the theatres on December 28. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba features Ranveer Singh in the title role and Sonu Sood as antagonist.