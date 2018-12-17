Perth Test, Day 4: Australia in the Drivers Seat

Australia has owned the first session of day 4 of the second test match between India and Australia. Tim Paine and Khawaja denied India a wicket in the session and stretched their lead to 233 runs. Khawaja 67(195) and Paine 37(113) hardly gave India a chance and at lunch, Australia is at 190 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

With a day and two sessions to go, Australia would look to set India a total close to 350 and give India 4 sessions. Defensive players in the Indian team may have to come up with some epic efforts to draw this match at some point.