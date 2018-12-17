Pinarayi Vijayan is not speaking to public as chief minister, says NSS

“Pinarayi Vijayan is not speaking to the public as chief minister. The decision to take part in the wall is with the public. NSS doesn’t want to be a puppet’, informed NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair. He accused that that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is speaking with an air of arrogance on ‘Women Wall’. He also alleged that the women wall will split people based on caste and create sectarianism in the society.

Is it possible to implement renaissance movement only for women? Even though NSS is against women wall, the association hasn’t instructed anyone against participating in the wall, he added. NSS was the first to protest on the Sabarimala issue. We aim at protecting the traditions. NSS has a difference of opinion with the government only on the Sabarimala issue. The association is conducting peaceful discussions. But there is no point in consensus meets now. He also said that he is hoping for a favorable decision from the supreme court on the review petitions on Sabarimala issue.