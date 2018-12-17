Latest Newscelebrities

Priya Prakash Varrier all set for her Bollywood debut, here is the proof..!

Dec 17, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Recent reports say that she is all set for her Bollywood debut. The shoot has already begun in London. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully. The director himself had shared a few clicks from the shoot location. The photos suggest that Prabhu Deva is also a part of the crew. The movie has Priya in a glamorous avatar.

Take a look at the pictures below;

