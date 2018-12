Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier’s first Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, is slated to release on February 14.

Director Omar Lulu tweeted the release date on Thursday.

He wrote, “2019 FEB 14 Valentines Release,” along with a new poster of the film. The poster featured a teacher writing notes on the blackboard, while a girl and a boy are seen holding hands in the class.