KeralaLatest NewsIndia

Rahul Easwar Arrested. BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar is under arrest. The right-wing leader was arrested from Palakkad Government Rest House for violating the terms of bail.

Earlier, Ranni Nyayalaya court had issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him for violating the conditions of bail. Last Saturday, Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Police had submitted a report on Court regarding this. It was on Pamba police station that Rahul had to go and put his signature.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 8, 2018, 01:50 pm IST

Sri Lanka Navy detains four fishermen of Tamil Nadu

mama-mia
Apr 14, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

These are few things about Mia Khalifa which everyone would like to know

Tsunami
Mar 30, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Huge earthquake and tsunami warning

Oct 7, 2017, 04:57 pm IST

World’s most popular Instant Messenger to shut down soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close