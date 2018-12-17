Rahul Easwar Arrested. BREAKING NEWS

Pathanamthitta: Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar is under arrest. The right-wing leader was arrested from Palakkad Government Rest House for violating the terms of bail.

Earlier, Ranni Nyayalaya court had issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him for violating the conditions of bail. Last Saturday, Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Police had submitted a report on Court regarding this. It was on Pamba police station that Rahul had to go and put his signature.