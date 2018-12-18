Latest Newscelebrities

Check out the new poster of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Dec 18, 2018, 11:19 am IST
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s most awaited film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to release today.

Ahead of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer, the makers of the film decided to share the individual looks and posters introducing the pivotal characters of the film like Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatia Tope, Danny Denzongpa and others, today they revealed another poster featuring the lead star Kangana Ranaut in her full glory.

The film has is set to release on January 25 near Republic Day.

