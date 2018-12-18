Check out the new poster of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s most awaited film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to release today.

Ahead of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer, the makers of the film decided to share the individual looks and posters introducing the pivotal characters of the film like Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatia Tope, Danny Denzongpa and others, today they revealed another poster featuring the lead star Kangana Ranaut in her full glory.

Take a look at the posters;



The film has is set to release on January 25 near Republic Day.