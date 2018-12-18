Odiyan Scriptwriter Harikrishnan reveals about the most trolled dialogue of Manju Warrier

Odiyan starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier get mixed responses at the box office. Ever since its release, Odiyan has become the target of many trolls.

The dialogue ‘Kurachu Kanji Edukatte Manickya’ was the most used one-liner in trolls to emphasise that it was the most inappropriate line for the context, where Mohanlal’s character Manickyan is speaking to Manju Warrier’s character Prabha after a gap of 15 years.

Scriptwriter Harikrishnan reveals that the dialogue is appropriate for the context as only then Prabha can go inside and the scene can move forward paving way for another important sequence.