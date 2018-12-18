KeralaLatest News

P C George Meets Sonia Gandhi, All Set to Return to UDF

Dec 18, 2018, 08:34 am IST
A lot of recent statements and actions of independent MLA P C George hinted that he might actually migrate to BJP.  George had repeatedly made statements that support BJP in the Sabarimala issue and even wore the black Ayyappa dress expressing solidarity with the cause. But it seems we shouldn’t read too much into it as P.C seems geared up to return to his home- UDF.

Although he is close to BJP, P.C has not got any official invitation from NDA to join them. It is in these circumstances that the news of PC George going back to his home turf is coming out. George had attempted to meet former Congress President Sonia Gandhi yesterday but Mrs Gandhi did not allow time for the visit and hence the meeting did not take place.

Congress leaders say that Sonia’s stand on P.C or anyone entering the front is that it should be discussed with in Kerala.

