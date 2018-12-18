Latest NewsSports

Perth Test: Australia Finishes off Indian Lower Order, Squares Series

Dec 18, 2018
Indians were staring down the barrel even before the days play began as they had a daunting task ahead of them. It was a mountain to climb with pitch becoming unpredictable with every passing over. India had already lost six wickets, Hanuma28(75) and Pant 30(61)couldn’t add a lot.

India’s lower order hardly offers a resistance these days and it was no different today. Bumrah and Ishant went for a duck and Yadav only scored 2. India only managed a total of 140 runs. Nathan Lyon picked 3 wickets in the second innings, taking his overall tally to 8. India definitely missed a trick by not including Jadeja in the squad.

With a massive victory of 146 runs, Australia has managed to square the series 1-1.

