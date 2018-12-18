KeralaLatest News

Punnala SreeKumar Promises to bring this Huge Number of Women to Ensure Women-Wall’s Success

Dec 18, 2018, 11:14 am IST
To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. Although it is not explicitly stated, it is generally understood that the whole women wall is relevant now in the backdrop of all the issues at Sabarimala. But Women Wall had started losing support from many corners as renowned personalities like Manju Warrier and Sara Joseph etc had withdrawn from the wall citing different reasons.

Now at a point where the existence of wall is in crisis, KPMS general Secretary Punnala Sreekumar has breathed some life into it with his claim of bringing enough women to take part in it.

Women wall will be a huge success. KPMS will bring about 5 lakhs of women to take part in the wall”.

Ramesh Chennithala is trying to glorify NSS which is not taking part in the wall. Women wall is becoming something beyond the divisive thoughts and standing for the common interest of the people. Government is trying to unify all different organisations through the shield. There is nothing wrong in using government machinery for that” he said

