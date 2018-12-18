Punnala SreeKumar Promises to bring this Huge Number of Women to Ensure Women-Wall’s Success

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. Although it is not explicitly stated, it is generally understood that the whole women wall is relevant now in the backdrop of all the issues at Sabarimala. But Women Wall had started losing support from many corners as renowned personalities like Manju Warrier and Sara Joseph etc had withdrawn from the wall citing different reasons.

Now at a point where the existence of wall is in crisis, KPMS general Secretary Punnala Sreekumar has breathed some life into it with his claim of bringing enough women to take part in it.