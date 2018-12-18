Latest Newscelebrities

Ranveer Singh imitating Sara Ali Khan’s dad Saif Ali Khan; VIDEO

Dec 18, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan currently busy with the promotion of Simmba.

The recent video of Ranveer Singh imitating his co-star Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan going viral.

In the video, the two can be seen on the stage of the reality TV show where they are promoting their film. Dressed in a quirky black crop top and hot pink animal print pants, the Simmba actress was stunned when Ranveer Singh, imitated Saif Ali Khan, when Sara failed to in act her father and copy his dance moves.

