Sara Ali Khan reveals how her Dadi reacted after watching Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan spoke about how her dadi Sharmila Tagore sent a text message to Sara’s mom Amrita Singh after 14 years.

In a media interaction, the actress said, “Dadi is extremely proud. She is getting a lot of messages from people and she messaged mom which was a big one for me. I think dadi messaging mom, after you know… life, that we have, that was really something. That’s amazing. If as a character, you can bring audiences together and as an individual you can bring your family together for 30 seconds also, that’s something.”