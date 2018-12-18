See what Mohanlal fans did to this man

Earlier a video of a youth torning the poster of Mohanlal’s new film ‘Odiyan’ was viral in the social media. The fans of Mohanlal have even asked to attack the person shown in the video. ‘The fear that is within you when you do this is called Mohanlal’, the Lal fans claimed.

But now a new photo of the same person again sticking the poster of Odiyan become viral in the social media. From the photo, it is clear that the incident occurred in Kanjirappalli. The lal fans claim that it is a tradition of ‘poisoning by the snake that once bitted’. In the same place where he has tattered the poster, he had to post a poster again, says Lal fans.

The recently released Mohanlal film ‘Odiyan’ was got mixed reviews from fans and critiques. Even though the film faced heavy trolling and degrading, the box office revenue of the film has set new records.