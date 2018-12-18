T.G Mohandas Reveals how Sunil P Ilayidom Distorts Facts to Tarnish Hindu Religion

Sunil P Ilayidom is a writer-thinker who is widely known to align with the left ideology. Often he has come under the scanner for the stand he has taken against Hindu religion and has been subject to the wrath of many right-wing organisations. BJP intellectual cell head T G Mohandas has recently unleashed a couple of Tweets to expose Sunil’s mistakes.

After asking Sunil P ilayidam to reveal the truth about his Phd thesis(as it was alleged that his thesis was copied), Mohandas has now chosen to pick up a mistake from one of the speeches Sunil had made earlier.

Sunil P Ilayidam made this speech a few years before and he was explaining a conversation between Sreenarayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi when the latter came to meet the former. According to Sunil P Ilayidam’s version, when Gandhiji asks Guru if Hindu religion is enough to attain Moksha, Guru replies that it will take many lives to achieve that. T.G Mohandas, in his Tweet, explains that this is a fabrication of the actual conversation. Here is the English translation of Mohandas’ Twitter post followed by the actual post:

Gandhiji: Is Hindu religion enough to attain Moksha?

Guru: It is more than enough

Now over to Sunil P ilayidom’s speech

Gandhiji: Is Hindu religion enough to attain Moksha?

Guru: Gandhiji will have to go through many lives(janmam) for that

(If we don’t laugh at this point, Ilayidam will definitely laugh. That’s the laugh of cheating someone)