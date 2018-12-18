“They are not Saints”: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indian Cricket Team

Australians are known for sledging but come this test series it seems Indians have taken the initiative in sledging. Even the young Rishabh Pant was quite vocal behind the stumps. Now, former Indian batsman, Sunil Gavaskar has come out slamming India for their sledging:
On Monday, Gavaskar said the Indian team are no saints and he believed they were the ones who began the sledging war in Australia and now they had to be prepared to cop it.
These are the kind of things which are called gamesmanship. We have not been saints either. Way back in 2014, when Australia were down with the tragic death of Phillip Hughes, we started it. They were too shocked in the first Test and we started it.
“In a situation like this, we will always lose. Australia are used to playing like that, we are not. It’s not in our DNA to play cricket like that. You also have to take into account if everyone in the team can take it. Even over here, we have started it,” Gavaskar said.
