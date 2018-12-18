“They are not Saints”: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indian Cricket Team

Australians are known for sledging but come this test series it seems Indians have taken the initiative in sledging. Even the young Rishabh Pant was quite vocal behind the stumps. Now, former Indian batsman, Sunil Gavaskar has come out slamming India for their sledging:

On Monday, Gavaskar said the Indian team are no saints and he believed they were the ones who began the sledging war in Australia and now they had to be prepared to cop it.